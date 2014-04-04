Cool Girl’s Guide to Wearing Scrunchies

Ah, scrunchies. Hardly any woman can hear the word without immediately thinking of the ’90s, gymnasts, or Carrie Bradshaw’s famous scrunchie scene in “Sex and the City,” but it seems that the winds are changing for this hair accessory. Whether it be on the heads of runway models, celebrities, or beauty bloggers, it’s becoming more and more clear that scrunchies are having a moment. Below are three ways to wear scrunchies — and look like the coolest girl in the room.

Who said scrunchies couldn’t be sophisticated? Pulling your hair into a sleek high ponytail, cinch your style with a thick black scrunchie. Use a curling iron on the lengths of your hair to infuse some fun while keeping the look super chic.

For a more casual music festival-inspired look, take notes from Prince Harry’s girlfriend Cressida Bonas. Pull up half of your hair into a high half-up style and add a fun patterned scrunchie for a daytime look. Spray the lengths of your hair with sea salt spray for a slightly disheveled style.

Looking for a stylish way to conceal dirty hair? Toss your locks into an undone top knot and seal the style with a scrunchie, wrapping it around the bun two or three times. Play with different colors or patterns to play up your hair, and remember, this is the kind of look begging for a bold lip!