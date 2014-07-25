Cool Girl’s Guide to Travel Beauty Products

The summer is time for travel and we can’t get enough of it. From luxurious beach vacations to long adventurous road trips, the minute we book plans we start strategizing our packing. Our usual beauty products can be a bit cumbersome, not to mention non-TSA friendly, so finding what to pack is always a bit rough.
To help make your packing life a bit easier, we’ve pulled together the coolest take alongs for your journeys, year-round. Take a look at our picks above, then tell us what you pack in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
1o Under $10: Travel-Sized Beauty Essentials for Vacation
Beauty Recipe: Seeing Red
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Makeup Primer
Forget the hassle of knotted cords and no outlets. This straightening iron is cordless and super tiny, so it fits everywhere and is battery-operated for a good hair day on the go!
Sarah Potempa Jetsetter Cordless Iron, $99. Ulta.com
When it comes to traveling, it's all about multi-purpose products. Dab a little balm on your lips and cheeks for a light pink glow that will last all day.
Givenchy Hydra Sparkling Magic Lip & Cheek Balm, $31, Sephora.com
It may look small, but this pouch has everything you could possibly need for your next vacation. From Advil to earring backs, you'll be prepared for any emergency.
Minimergency Kit for Her, $16, Sephora.com
Brushes can take up way too much space in your luggage, but this compact de-tangling brush is the perfect size for throwing in your carry-on.
Tangle Teezer Compact Styler Hairbrush, $18, Urbanoutfitters.com
This three-in-one lip balm is perfect for your next vacation. Use it as a lip balm, cuticle corrector, or heel protector, but no matter what, you'll be glad you stashed this in your bag.
Smith's Rosebud Salve in a Tube, $6, Sephora.com
Selma Hayek has created one of the easiest three-in-one products. With an eyeliner, highlighter stick, and a cream eyeshadow together in one tube, there's no more need for bulky pallettes when you're on the go.
Selma Hayek Nuance Lights, Camera, Action Eye Trio, $4.40, CVS.com
No girl can leave for vacation without a handy dry shampoo, and this one is the perfect size for your small carry on. Pack it for overnight trips or long vacations — or just keep one in your purse during an especially busy week!
Batiste Dry Shampoo, $7.99, Ulta.com
Finding TSA-approved size shampoos and conditioners can be difficult, especially if you want something besides a drugstore brand. For a tropical vacation, this shampoo, conditioner and styling cream trio is perfect for pesky frizzy hair.
Living Proof No Frizz Freedom Trio, $10, Ulta.com