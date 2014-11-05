Instagram Insta-Glam: Cool Girl Hats

It’s officially hat season, ladies. With the weather getting colder out, slipping on a chic hat is the perfect way to stay warm and look great while you’re at it. Not to mention, if your hair is ever looking a bit flat, or you’re rocking second or third day hair, a hat is a great way to disguise any unruly locks.
We’ve often heard girls say that they think they’re not a “hat girl,” but truth be told, with all of the different looks and styles out there, anyone can be a hat girl. To help further prove this point, we searched the pages of Instagram for some of the coolest looks and styles that anyone can pull off (or put on, for that matter). Check out some of our favorite cool girl hats in the gallery above and let us know what looks you’ll be rocking this season.
Fall means one thing: Hat season!
Photo:
Instagram
Easily one of the hottest trends this season is the wide brim floppy felt hat. @S_k_v_fashion shows us just how fabulous the look is, especially when paired with a long, sleek trench.
Photo:
Instagram
@Blacksheep_13 shows off her inner "'90s Kid" in this laid back beanie.
Photo:
Instagram
We're feeling some serious style envy over @Kiramurphy_x's wide brim fedora and long fur-lined cardigan.
Photo:
Instagram
The folded up brim of @Juliedshah's fedora gives off a Western feel that we're absolutely loving.
Photo:
Instagram
Berets are the kind of hat that can't be worn wrong, and @Keeppittsburghdope shows us just how effortlessly the look can be pulled off.
Photo:
Instagram
Pork pie hats are still as hot as ever (even if the name isn't the most attractive). @Whatpixieswear looks awesome in a black pork pie with side-swept hair.
Photo:
Instagram
Slouchy beanies look great, especially when worn on the back of the head for a messy-on-purpose kind of look, like this one rocked by @Berta7x.
Photo:
Instagram