Instagram Insta-Glam: Cool Girl Hats

It’s officially hat season, ladies. With the weather getting colder out, slipping on a chic hat is the perfect way to stay warm and look great while you’re at it. Not to mention, if your hair is ever looking a bit flat, or you’re rocking second or third day hair, a hat is a great way to disguise any unruly locks.

We’ve often heard girls say that they think they’re not a “hat girl,” but truth be told, with all of the different looks and styles out there, anyone can be a hat girl. To help further prove this point, we searched the pages of Instagram for some of the coolest looks and styles that anyone can pull off (or put on, for that matter). Check out some of our favorite cool girl hats in the gallery above and let us know what looks you’ll be rocking this season.

