Cool Girl Chic at BCBG Max Azria

Barely there makeup and free flowing hair let the natural beauty of a whole new crop of young models shine through backstage at the BCBG Max Azria 2010 Fashion Show.

“All the girls for this show are new to Fashion Week and this collection is really about being very cool schoolgirl chic without trying hard,” says makeup artist Lisa Butler for MAC Cosmetics. “When the face is really bare, you need a play up the contour of it so I’m defining the shape of their eyes,” she says. Butler’s trick: She used a liner brush to dab MAC Zoom Lash mascara along upper lash lines. “This creates a softer look than regular eye liner, and is very diffused. The lash lines will look dense and full, framing the eye, but in a very natural way,” she explains.

Hair was just as easy and no-fuss pretty. “I’m really just working with the girls’ natural hair texture, creating a center part and letting it flow free,” says hairstylist Bob Recine for PHYTO Haircare. His trick to taming frizz so natural looks glossy and smooth: Spray Phytolaque Medium Hold Hairspray lightly all over to reduce smooth flyways and enhance texture.