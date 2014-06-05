5 Cool Hairstyles You Can Do in 5 Minutes

Sometimes, all the time you have available to do your hair is a five minute window, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun. Whether you simply have too much on your plate or you hit the snooze button a few too many times in the morning, there are cool, easy hairstyles that take no more than five minutes. Take a look at some of our favorites below and you’ll be ready in no time!

For this look, slick back your hair and gather the lengths at the nape of your neck, twisting into a tight bun and securing with bobby pins. Then, take a piece of scrap leather (or a leather cuff) and wrap around the bun, securing underneath with a fabric pin. Just be careful not to poke yourself!

Begin this look by giving yourself a deep side part. Towards the side with more hair, sweep the hair over your ear and pull the lengths back and across the nape of your neck. Secure the ponytail, and let it fall over your shoulder. Spritz with a little bit of hairspray and you’re out the door.

Grab your favorite colorful barrette and put it to good use! Part your hair on the side and tuck the thicker side behind your ear, securing with the barrette. Leave the rest of your hair down and for quite possibly the simplest look ever.

This style works particularly well on dirty hair. Spritz some texture spray through the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair and comb back the top of your hair so there’s no part. Begin braiding at the nape of your neck, and continue all the way down. Secure with an elastic that matches your hair color so it’s invisible.

The low ponytail is an old standby, but this one takes things one step further. Once you secure your hair into a low pony, take a two-inch section from underneath the ponytail and wrap it around the base, covering up the elastic. Pin the ends of the section to the underside of the base of the ponytail and you’re done!

