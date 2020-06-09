”Consumer Reports'” Best Sunscreen 2020 List Might Surprise You

It seems like there are a bunch of trendy sunscreens everyone wears each summer. They work well with broad-spectrum SPF. Well, Consumer Reports best sunscreens 2020 just came out and it didn’t choose any of them. Of course, that doesn’t mean your favorite sunscreen isn’t a stellar choice. The organization looks at four types of sunscreen: lotions, sprays, mineral and those without the oxybenzone (meaning they’re safe for coral reefs). It evaluates the SPF claim making sure it stands up to what it promises, as well as how long you’re protected and the effectiveness of UVB blockers that shield you from the rays. A lot goes into this choice.

Each sunscreen is then ranked between 0 and 100, with 81 being the marker for the stamp of approval. Those that got an 81 and higher are considered to be Very Good or Excellent choices when it comes to UVA/UVB protection. It’s the seventh year Consumer Reports released this data. It can really help you choose sun protection for the summer and all-year-round because you know, you need SPF even if it’s cloudy.

The best part about this best-of list? Most of these choices are some of the most affordable sunscreen options out there. It turns out, you don’t have to spend big bucks to protect your skin.

Best Lotion

Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70 sunscreen

Whether this colorful packing or the regular Coppertone one, its 80-minutes of sun protection got a top score.

CVS Pharmacy Sunscreen Sun Lotion Broad Spectrum, SPF 70

CVS’s in-house sunscreen is lightweight but packs a punch with 80 minutes of of water resistant UVA/UVB protection.

Best Spray

Trader Joe’s Nourish Spray Sunscreen SPF 50+ Broad Spectrum

This continuous spray sunscreen is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water + Sun Protection Spray SPF 70 sunscreen

This summer favorite contains oil-free sunprotection for up to 80 minutes—even while sweating.

Best Without Oxybenzone

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion SPF 50 sunscreen

This reef-safe sunscreen smooths and brightens skin with mango fruit extract, shea butter and vitamin E.

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Ultra Light Spray SPF 30 sunscreen

This lightweight, water-resistant spray is non-greasy and reef-safe.

Best Mineral

California Kids #supersensitive Tinted Lotion SPF 30+ sunscreen

This sunscreen creates a physical barrier (instead of a chemical one) offering the best sun protection.

Badger Active Natural Mineral Cream SPF 30 Unscented sunscreen

This mineral sunscreen has only five ingredients and is great for sensitive skin.