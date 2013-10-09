The Secret to Connie Britton’s Enviable Hair

I always look forward to Wednesdays, and not because it’s hump day (although that does help), but because Nashville airs. Aside from the soap opera story lines and amazing original music, I love tuning in to see Connie Britton’s hair. Yes, that gorgeous mane of strawberry blonde hair is the best on TV. (And I’m not the only one who thinks so; @ConBritsHair even has its own Twitter account.) I’m so obsessed, I’m even considering bringing a photo of her to my hair appointment tonight. So how does Britton get that perfectly tousled “I just woke up, did nothing to my hair and still look flawless” texture? Here’s the secret she revealed to the Huffington Post this week.

“I don’t do very much, actually,” she told the site. “I don’t wash my hair a lot, because the natural oils just make it shiny. It’s very easy to manage.”

So if you’re like me and you want gorgeous hair like Connie Britton’s, well you just have to be born with it. I guess I’ll have to stick to adoring those perfect locks from afar.

