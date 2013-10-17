StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Leighton Meester is the Face of Biotherm, Connie Britton Wants to Dye Her Hair, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Leighton Meester is the Face of Biotherm, Connie Britton Wants to Dye Her Hair, More

Rachel Adler
by

Leighton Meester

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Leighton Meester has been named the face of Biotherm’s face care products, meaning we have a new excuse to watch “Country Strong” again. [WWD]

2. Revlon will be rolling out sweet-smelling nail lacquers come November, so now you’ll be sniffing your polish for the fabulous scent, rather than plugging your noses. [Style.com]

3. Kate Hudson launches an athletic wear line, and explains why she lives in her yoga pants. [Daily Makeover]

4. Get this cute leather and lace nail art to dress up your nails this weekend. [Makeup.com]

5. Connie Britton actually wants to change her hair – that famous hair – could you imagine? [People StyleWatch]

Image via WWD

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share