Beauty Buzz: Leighton Meester is the Face of Biotherm, Connie Britton Wants to Dye Her Hair, More

1. Leighton Meester has been named the face of Biotherm’s face care products, meaning we have a new excuse to watch “Country Strong” again. [WWD]

2. Revlon will be rolling out sweet-smelling nail lacquers come November, so now you’ll be sniffing your polish for the fabulous scent, rather than plugging your noses. [Style.com]

3. Kate Hudson launches an athletic wear line, and explains why she lives in her yoga pants. [Daily Makeover]

4. Get this cute leather and lace nail art to dress up your nails this weekend. [Makeup.com]

5. Connie Britton actually wants to change her hair – that famous hair – could you imagine? [People StyleWatch]

