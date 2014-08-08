Beauty Buzz: DIY Confetti Party Makeup, Gabrielle Union’s Beauty Routine, and More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lady Gaga’s new perfume is called “Ready For Sex” and it’s unisex. [MTV News]

2. Issues with your gel manicure? Here’s how to fix anything. [Daily Makeover]

3. This is hands down the coolest party makeup we’ve ever seen. Hint: It’s confetti eyeliner! [TBD]

4. Gabrielle Union is one of the most stunning women in entertainment, and she just shared her beauty routine. [NY Times]

5. Just because you have short hair doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the top knot game. [Allure]