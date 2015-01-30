8 Fabulous Concealers That Won’t Crease

Concealer should without a doubt be a staple in every woman’s makeup bag. Even if you’re vying for the “no makeup makeup look,” concealer will still help hide any imperfections and uneven skin tone to help skin look as though it’s essentially flawless. The only problem, though: concealers that crease.
There’s nothing worse than catching a glimpse of your makeup midday to find that your concealer has taken on a mind of is own and bunched up under your eyes. Yuck! Considering that we don’t always have time to wipe off our existing makeup and put on a new application, this cosmetic conundrum definitely puts a huge damper on our day. Therefore, dear readers, we’ve compiled some of our favorite non-creasing concealers just for you so you can go about your day with perfectly concealed skin. Your friends and co-workers alike will be left guessing whether your well-rested, dark-circle-free eyes are natural or from the tube.
This concealer from Maybelline has a soft applicator "pouf" attached right to the tube to help distribute the concealer better than any wand. It also has a collar you can turn to deposit as little or as much of the product as you need. Stay crease-free all day and avoid any chalk-y looking concealer marks.
(Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer, $8.99, ulta.com)
Looking for a concealer that's both lightweight and offers full coverage at the same time? Look no further. Naked's Skin Weightless Concealer does all that and then some.
(Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, $28, sephora.com)
One of the best components of a concealer that helps prevent it from creasing is a good moisturizing component. This way, the product is distributed in a smooth, velvety manner that absorbs into the skin rather than sitting on top. This great concealer from Tarte is infused with maracuja oil to do just that.
(Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer, $24, sephora.com)
L'Oreal's Revitalift Miracle Blur Skin Smoother is a huge fan favorite, so thank goodness the beauty mavens upped their cosmetic game with this same blur-technology concealer. You get both the pore-minimizing, skin-smoothing effects of the Miracle Blur, as well as the color-correction of a concealer. We'll take it!
(L'Oreal Visible Lift Blur Concealer, $12.99, ulta.com)
The apple seed and Vitamin E-infused outer core of this concealer helps the product to glide on seamlessly without any caking or creasing to be seen.
(Benefit Fake Up Concealer, $24, sephora.com)
You won't want to keep this concealer a "secret" after you try it! Dark circles don't stand a chance against this long-wearing concealer that glides on perfectly with the help of a small concealer brush.
(Laura Mercier Secret Concealer, $24, sephora.com)
Another knock-out from Laura Mercier, this duo concealer has one shade to match skin's natural tone as well as skin's undertones. This way, you can custom-blend your own shade to help perfect skin's imperfections.
(Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, $34, sephora.com)
It really seems as though Bobbi can do no wrong. This duo is both a concealer and a powder all in one for seamless coverage under the eyes.
(Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit, $35, sephora.com)