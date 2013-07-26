Best Concealers for Every Single Skin Dilemma

Whether or not we’ll admit to it, we’ve all got something to conceal. From acne scars (because acne in the first place just wasn’t enough) to sun spots and dark circles from staying up all night worrying about what those sun spots mean, concealer’s an essential in our makeup bags. But it’s a double-edged sword—the wrong shade, consistency or wear time can throw the whole game and actually attract attention, which is the opposite of what we want.
So if this beauty industry’s got you boggled and left you wondering which concealer is supposed to go exactly where, and how to choose from the huge variety available, sigh no more. We’ve got you covered, pun intended.
Find which concealer will work for any of your skin issues.
Pimples: Acne is never pleasant, but Murad's concealer is loaded with salicylic acid to help you keep it covered and controlled. The lipstick applicator is a bit unwieldy when you apply it straight to spots, so use a lipstick brush to dab it on and around the area for an undetectable finish. You'll have your breakout disguised in no time.
Murad Acne Treatment Concealer, $21, Sephora
Acne Scars: NARS' concealer is super creamy and comes in a wide range of shades, and blends out well to leave scars all but imperceptible.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $28, Sephora
Dark Spots: BareMinerals is known for their excellent face products, and their concealer claims to "diminish the appearance of dark spots and discolorations," while providing full coverage in the meantime. Better still, it has SPF 20 to keep those spots from getting darker.
BareMinerals® Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $20, Sephora
Redness: Most people get redness around their nose and mouth, and Yves Saint Laurent's criminally creamy concealer is perfect for blending over medium-size areas.
Yves Saint Laurent Multi-Action Concealer, $35, Sephora
Rosacea: Rosacea is redness' way more stubborn cousin, but Make Up Forever's Full Cover Concealer is up to the task. Long-lasting, oil-free, waterproof, full coverage and with a matte finish, this one's got all the hyphens in the book, and proves it.
Make Up Forever Full Cover Concealer, $32, Sephora
Dark Circles: Laura Mercier's concealer is known far and wide for its dark circle-covering capabilities, with a creamy formula and two shades for a realistic finish. Use the darker towards your inner eye, and blend the lighter out from there.
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, $30, Sephora
Veins: MAC's Face and Body is technically foundation, but also works as concealer in small doses. Many people use it to cover tattoos or spider veins, it's that legitimate--just mix with moisturizer if you're looking for dewier coverage.
MAC Face and Body Foundation, $27, Nordstrom
Wrinkles: Perfekt's primer is silicone-filled magic, and their concealer is no different. The 'cones fill wrinkles in and give skin a velvety, beautiful texture, and as an added bonus, it also works as an eye primer. It's pretty expensive, but most concealers tend to sink into wrinkles, so it's definitely worthwhile to invest.
Perfekt Eye Perfection Gel, $45, Sephora
