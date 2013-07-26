Best Concealers for Every Single Skin Dilemma

Whether or not we’ll admit to it, we’ve all got something to conceal. From acne scars (because acne in the first place just wasn’t enough) to sun spots and dark circles from staying up all night worrying about what those sun spots mean, concealer’s an essential in our makeup bags. But it’s a double-edged sword—the wrong shade, consistency or wear time can throw the whole game and actually attract attention, which is the opposite of what we want.

So if this beauty industry’s got you boggled and left you wondering which concealer is supposed to go exactly where, and how to choose from the huge variety available, sigh no more. We’ve got you covered, pun intended.

