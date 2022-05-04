Why TikTokers Are Mixing Blush Into Their Under-Eye Concealer & How It Make You Look Wide Awake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Blush trends change faster than we can update our beauty bags. In the ’80s, it was all about blush on the apples of your cheeks. In the ’90s, we applied just a small amount of product if at all. In recent years, we’ve been using tons of blush higher up on the face — literally up to the forehead. Either that or across the cheeks like a sunburn. Now, the newest blush trend taking over TikTok involves putting the product right into your concealer. Here’s why.

When you swipe through TikTok, it feels like everyone is mixing their liquid blush and concealer together to really pretty results. It brightens under the unders and color corrects any dark circles. TikToker Amelia Olivia used Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Happy ($20 at Sephora) and NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Hydrating Face & Body Concealer Serum ($11 at Ulta Beauty). She liked the color-correcting results but found the mix of shades wasn’t as bright as she usually likes under her eyes.

TikToker Noor Maatouk used Nars Liquid Blush in Orgasm ($30 at Ulta Beauty) mixed with Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer ($30 at Ulta Beauty) to try the trend. “Wow, I’m obsessed with how it’s looking,” she said of the final application.

It makes sense why this works and looks so good on everyone. Pink is a blend of red, orange and yellow hues. These colors are opposite of blue, green and purple on the color wheel, so pink is best for hiding dark eye circles on lighter skin tones. Those with darker skin tones should look for more orange and red color correctors. You can absolutely use red or orange blush for this or you can skip the blending and go for color-correcting concealers, like our faves from Exa.

The Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Correctors feature easy-to-blend skin tints for every skin tone. For example, Red-Orange balances dark spots on deep-dark skin tones, while Pink neutralizes dark spots on light to very light skin tones. There are also two shades for balancing redness. This way, you won’t use too much blush and you don’t have to waste product trying to find the perfect hue. Here’s to looking like you slept a full eight hours instead of watching Netflix.