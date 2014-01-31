How It Works: Conair’s Curl Secret Iron

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Getting perfect curls is something that straight haired girls dream of (and curly girls live to get just right). But, while some people easily learn their way around a curling iron at a young age, others are constantly looking for shortcuts – because let’s face it, we all lead pretty busy lifestyles. That’s why when a new tool comes along to give us the hairstyle that we desire both quickly and easily, we get pretty excited – and jump right in line to test it out and find out if it can actually give us the results it promises. When it comes to the Inifiti Pro by Conair Curl Secret, the tool intrigued us, but then surprised us when it actually worked. The hair is meant to be drawn into the “curl chamber” and held there gently (heated) then released to create the perfect curl, easily and effortlessly.

Product Perks:

A Tourmaline Ceramic curl chamber is used to reduce any frizz and flyaways and to protect your hair from heat styling damage.

There are two heat levels and three timer settings to help you create loose, medium or tight curls.

How It Works:

Divide your hair into sections similar to the way you would if you were using a regular curling iron. Have the curl chamber face your head, and then place a 1/2 inch section of hair into the chamber (there is a guide to help you) where you want the curl to begin. Close the handle and the hair will be drawn into the chamber – wait a few seconds and a beeping sound will signal that the curl is ready, letting you know you can open to release the chamber and your curl.

