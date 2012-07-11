18 Complexion Perfecting Products For All Skin Tones

Having flawless skin is never going to go out of style — the base to every single outfit (and beauty look for that matter) is always a clear complexion. Every girl needs to have the perfect skin tone matching shades in their beauty drawer to achieve this look of course. Though when it comes to finding makeup that is an exact match, it can be quite the task.
No one wants to look like they have the wrong color foundation on, and we always remember those girls spotted on the street who clearly don’t match their necks. Luckily for you, we have found products that go with light, medium and dark skin complexions. No matter your skin tone, there are foundations, concealers, blushes, bronzers, and tinted moisturizers out there for you. The products not only will match your skin but help you obtain smooth, flawless skin. Some even adjust to match your skin tone exactly.
Check out the slideshow to see what products work well with your skin complexion and let us know if you have tried any of these out!
Click through the slideshow to see which products you need for a flawless complexion!
Fair/Light
This high definition foundation provides medium to full coverage and creates a soft focus effect making your skin look perfect for any occasion. (Make Up For Ever HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $42, Sephora.com)
Fair/Light
Not only does this concealer cover any imperfections, it helps clear your skin at the same time. (Neutrogena Skin Clearing Blemish Concealer, $9.99, Ulta.com)
Fair/Light
This brightening face powder also works as a blush to add a light pink flush to your cheeks. (Benefit Dandelion, $28, Benefit.com)
Fair/Light
For a pressed powder, try Josie Maran's self-adjusting foundation. The powder contains "chameleon" pigments that adjust to match your exact skin tone. It also comes with SPF to protect from the sun. (Josie Maran Argan Matchmaker Powder Foundation SPF 20, $34, Sephora.com)
Fair/Light
For light coverage, try a sheer tinted moisturizer like this one from Laura Mercier. It will give your skin a dewy, glowing look. (Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, $42, Bloomingdales.com)
Fair/Light
This multi-tasking bronzer works to brighten skin, give you shimmer and a sun-kissed glow. (Too Faced Pink Leopard Bronzer, $29, Ulta.com)
Medium/Tan
L'Oreal has expanded their True Match line to include a wider range of shades that will match any medium skin tone. (L'Oreal True Match Foundation, $8.99, Ulta.com)
Medium/Tan
Try this concealer in medium to hide even the darkest of undereye bags. (Benefit Erase Paste, $26, Benefit.com)
Medium/Tan
This non-greasy cream blush is a two-in-one; it can be used as lip color and on your cheeks. (Stila Convertible Color, $25, Sephora.com)
Medium/Tan
Try this pressed powder, which uses multiple color infusions, to even out skin tone. (Laura Geller Balance and Brighten, $31, Ulta.com)
Medium/Tan
This tinted moisturizer comes in three different medium shades to give your face light coverage on days where you don't have as much time to get ready. (MAC Cosmetics Studio Moisture Tint SPF 15, $30, Maccosmetics.com)
Medium/Tan
Use a bronzer to enhance and add a glow to your natural tan skin tone. (Dior Diorskin Nude Tan Healthy Glow Enhancing Powder, $55, Sephora.com)
Deep
This mousse foundation is perfect for a smooth complexion and is wallet friendly. (Inglot AMC Mousse Foundation, $14, Inglotusa.com)
Deep
This concealer is formulated to be used on undereye circles to reduce puffiness and inflammation. The light diffusing pigments also help cover up any blemishes. (YSL Anti-Cernes Multi-Action Concealer, $35, Yslbeautyusa.com)
Deep
This berry blush goes on smooth and really compliments darker skin tones. (Korres Cheek Butter, $25, Sephora.com)
Deep
This foundation is great for everyday wear. It is lightweight and comes in a wide variety of shades to perfectly match your skin tone. (Bare Minerals Original SPF 15 Foundation, $27, Bareescentuals.com)
Deep
This tinted moisturizer is made to enhance natural skin tones with warm shades. It is also water resistant and long-lasting. (Cover FX Skin Tint FX Moisturizing Treatment & Tint, $42, Sephora.com)
Deep
This bronzer is mineral enriched and helps control shine. (Covergirl Queen Collection Natural Hue Bronzer, $8.29, Drugstore.com)