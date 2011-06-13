Completely Bare Employee Sues ‘Real Housewife’ Cindy Barshop

A former Completely Bare employee filed a discrimination complaint against Cindy Barshop, Real Housewives of New York City star and owner of Completely Bare spas. The complaint claims that the employee, Altovise Collier was tormented and fired because she was black.

Collier, who is a state-licensed aesthetician, applied online to work at the spa and was then interviewed by phone. She said that her employees did not know the color of her skin until she began to work there. According to the New York Post, Collier said she was the only black beautician at the store, and claimed that Barshop underpaid her, giving her half of her $700 weekly salary.

She also said that she was paid in cash each week and had co-workers joking that she was hired to “inject some color” into the spa. Collier went on to say that during training crucial information was withheld which led to customer complaints.

I’ve visited Completely Bare on various occasions and have definitely seen more than one person of another race. While it does concern me that Collier claims to not have been trained properly and still have been allowed to see clients, I’m extremely curious to see how this case will play out. What do you guys think?

[NYP]