Community Trendspotting: Floral Headbands

With the warmer temps, the shorter skirts and the bronze tint to our skin it was about time that we started playing with florals. We’re not just talking floral prints anymore though — we’re literally sticking flowers everywhere we can, whether they are on our nails or in our hair. Lately we’ve been loving all of the floral headbands that we’ve been spotting on celebrities, and it looks like you feel the same way.

We constantly scroll through the StyleCaster homepage to see what is inspiring you this week, and lately you’ve been posting countless images of floral head pieces from celebrities and fashion editorials.

Click through the slideshow above to gather a few ideas to get you through summer, and just in case you don’t already have a StyleCaster account be sure to make one so you can start posting your own trends to the StyleCaster homepage.

Fashionablelittlethings posted this adorable floral headband to dress up any summer hairstyle.

This look posted by bretteallen is perfect for a beachy wedding day and isn't an overwhelming amount of flowers.

Although this look may be a bit more on the editorial side, we're still lusting over this floral headpiece that Patrick.B posted.

Another shot posted by Patrick.B, we love how this floral strand was threaded through the hair.

I actually wrote about how to get this look the other day, but it fits right into the trend. In case you were wondering, the headband is by Dolce & Gabbana!

