Community Trendspotting: Floral Headbands

With the warmer temps, the shorter skirts and the bronze tint to our skin it was about time that we started playing with florals. We’re not just talking floral prints anymore though — we’re literally sticking flowers everywhere we can, whether they are on our nails or in our hair. Lately we’ve been loving all of the floral headbands that we’ve been spotting on celebrities, and it looks like you feel the same way.

We constantly scroll through the StyleCaster homepage to see what is inspiring you this week, and lately you’ve been posting countless images of floral head pieces from celebrities and fashion editorials.

Click through the slideshow above to gather a few ideas to get you through summer, and just in case you don’t already have a StyleCaster account be sure to make one so you can start posting your own trends to the StyleCaster homepage.