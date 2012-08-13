Community Trend Spotting: Perfectly Messy Hair

While everyone may strive for some sort of perfection, there is nothing wrong with letting loose once in a while. Your hair doesn’t always need to be completely sleek and smooth. Wind-blown hair can actually look just as good as perfectly coiffed hair. Especially in the summer; it adds a laid-back touch to any look. From models to Duchesses, the wind-blown tousled hair look can give you an edge to your look no matter the occasion.
We know that perfection is overrated and having loose, tousled hair can be an awesome look. Searching through the StyleCaster community page, it seems that everyone agrees that perfectly messy hair is a must for this time of the year. Click through the slideshow above to see enviable bedhead styles.
Jennifer Lawrence looks great here with her wind-swept hair. Posted by pinerosolanno.
This loose braid goes great with the chiffon mullet skirt and sequined top. Posted by maryannemi.
The golden hair and sun-kissed freckles make us sad that summer is close to an end. Posted by Michelle Nick.
Model Karlie Kloss shows off a messy braided hairstyle while gazing out onto the city night sky. Posted by mandavillarreal47.
Lana Del Rey shows off her teased hair with the perfectly tousled curls. Posted by mandavillarreal47.
Sometimes you just need a little help to get perfectly messy hair. Posted by Peta-AnneCullen.
While the Duchess always seems to look so put together, a little wind blown hair never hurt anyone. Posted by ShannonRA.
Model Erin Heatherton always seems to have the coveted Victoria's Secret hair. Posted by Michelle Nick.