Community Trend Spotting: Perfectly Messy Hair

While everyone may strive for some sort of perfection, there is nothing wrong with letting loose once in a while. Your hair doesn’t always need to be completely sleek and smooth. Wind-blown hair can actually look just as good as perfectly coiffed hair. Especially in the summer; it adds a laid-back touch to any look. From models to Duchesses, the wind-blown tousled hair look can give you an edge to your look no matter the occasion.

We know that perfection is overrated and having loose, tousled hair can be an awesome look. Searching through the StyleCaster community page, it seems that everyone agrees that perfectly messy hair is a must for this time of the year. Click through the slideshow above to see enviable bedhead styles.

