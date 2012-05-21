StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Top Knots Galore

Rachel Adler
by
We look to a lot of different places for inspiration, and apparently, so do you. From celebrities to bloggers, you guys are constantly posting stylish pictures of the latest trends that inspire you (and us) on a daily basis.

This week, we’re seeing a ton of top knots. Maybe it’s because the temps have been on the rise (or if you’re on the East coast, it’s definitely because we’re being drowned in rain) but pulling our hair off our necks and into a sleek bun on the top of our heads is the cure for all bad hair days, and you guys have been pulling plenty of inspiring looks.

Click through the slideshow above to gather a few ideas to get you through summer, and just in case you don’t already have a StyleCaster account be sure to make one so you can start posting your own trends to the StyleCaster homepage.

Fashionablelittlethings posted this gorgeous photo of the perfect top knot for all of us to lust over.

Fashionablelittethings strikes again with this French Connection dress, Celine bag and top knot action.

This fun spring dress posted by GKHennigan isn't complete without a high top knot.

The best way to preserve a blowout for the next day? A top knot of course! Thanks for posting ElizabethKozersky!

Gwen Stefani is a top knot pro and lulubelle knows that we all take style inspiration from her.

