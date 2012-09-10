Community Trend Spotting: Throw Your Hair Up

Effortless hair has been in style for awhile now. Summer saw beachy waves, full-blown frizz, and casual top knots. Now that fall is approaching the effortless look hasn’t disappeared, instead it’s taking shape in different forms. Models on the runway during the Spring 2013 shows donned messy buns, wet hair, and styles that looked like they were thrown together instead of two-hour updos.

Our StyleCaster community page has had effortless hair trending for a long time now and we can’t avoid it. Braids are a popular addition to low-maintenance styles with loose strands and flyaways. If messy hair isn’t your thing you can still rock a polished bun but forget the hairspray so some natural flyaways come loose by the end of the day. Or you can style day-old curls into a ponytail or half-up, half-down hairstyle. It can be nice once in a while to put our styling products away and let our hair do its own thing. Throw your hair up, embrace it, and check out these photos that members have posted.