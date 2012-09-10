StyleCaster
Share

Community Trend Spotting: Throw Your Hair Up

What's hot
StyleCaster

Community Trend Spotting: Throw Your Hair Up

Danielle Emig
by
Community Trend Spotting: Throw Your Hair Up
8 Start slideshow

Effortless hair has been in style for awhile now. Summer saw beachy waves, full-blown frizz, and casual top knots. Now that fall is approaching the effortless look hasn’t disappeared, instead it’s taking shape in different forms. Models on the runway during the Spring 2013 shows donned messy buns, wet hair, and styles that looked like they were thrown together instead of two-hour updos.

Our StyleCaster community page has had effortless hair trending for a long time now and we can’t avoid it. Braids are a popular addition to low-maintenance styles with loose strands and flyaways. If messy hair isn’t your thing you can still rock a polished bun but forget the hairspray so some natural flyaways come loose by the end of the day. Or you can style day-old curls into a ponytail or half-up, half-down hairstyle. It can be nice once in a while to put our styling products away and let our hair do its own thing. Throw your hair up, embrace it, and check out these photos that members have posted.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

A fresh take on a childhood classic. Messy braids are better than perfect ones. Posted by elizabethjohnsen1991.

A glamorous Roberto Cavalli gown looks great with a messy updo. Posted by Msdressy.

Don't be afraid to let some face-framing strands fall out of your braid for a look that's polished and effortless. Posted by maryannemi.

Put your hair dryer away and embrace the wet hair look by throwing it into a low bun for the day. Posted by fashionfrenzy94.

A glamorous gown always look great with an effortless updo. Posted by elizabethjohnsen1991.

Use a braid for an updo as a nice break from the top knot. Posted by Freutcake.

Wet hair was seen on the runway during Rachel Comey's Spring 2013 show. Posted by Michelle Nick.

Don't tame flyaways for an updo that's less sleek and more fun. Posted by ducvu.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

NYFW Trend Spotting: Show Us Those ‘Ol Blue Eyes

NYFW Trend Spotting: Show Us Those ‘Ol Blue Eyes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share