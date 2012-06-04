StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Super Bold Lips

Libby Cross
We have come to associate rounding up the StyleCaster community’s biggest trends of the week as a Friday afternoon treat. We love seeing what you guys are loving as it not only provides personal inspiration for the weekend, but also lets us know what you are dying to see more of on Beauty High in the upcoming week.

This week, it was overwhelmingly clear that strong lips are in. Maybe it’s the official arrival of summer and that school’s officially out, but lipsticks in a rainbow of the boldest of bold hues were absolutely everywhere. From neon orange to fuchsia pink to bold reds, there pretty much isn’t a color in the spectrum that we didn’t see!

So if you’re wanting some inspiration for the weekend, click through our slideshow, pick your favorite shade and go crazy! Also, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up for your own StyleCaster account so you can share your own inspiration with other members (and hopefully be featured in our round-up next week!)

 

Whatever this shade is, vogel, we want it!

Photo: StyleCaster: vogel/

We think the fuchsia lipstick in this image posted by BariElexa is perfection. 

Photo: StyleCaster: BariElexa/

Call us crazy, but this amazing pic of Cara Delevingne posted by Brookeweingarten has us wanting to try purple/black lips in summer. 

Photo: StyleCaster member: Brookeweingarten/

We love this red lipstick on Abbey Lee Kershaw posted by CULTIFIED

Photo: StyleCaster member: CULTIFIED/

Leave it to Olivia Palermo to make orangey-red lips look classic and chic in this pic posted by ElizabethKozersky

Photo: StyleCaster member: ElizabethKozersky/

The lipstick in this image posted by ShaniquaKing may just be the perfect cool-toned pink. 

Photo: StyleCaster member: ShaniqueKing/

