Community Trend Spotting: Soft and Effortless Curls

There is no doubt that curls are a popular style these days. Everyone has been seen rocking them and they can come in all different styles. This week, however, we noticed a lot of soft and effortless curls on the community page. Some people are lucky to have hair that looks fresh off the beach, while others have curls that are reminiscent of old Hollywood movie stars.
Curls can be achieved by all, even if you weren’t born with them. The style is so easy to pull off and can go with any outfit. By searching through the StyleCaster community page, we found that curls are definitely a favorite style among our members. Click through the slideshow to see all the different curl styles that we are loving this week!
Ashley Olsen looks absolutely flawless with her fresh makeup and loose curls. Posted by: KatherineMcDonald
Every girl wishes her hair looked like this without having to spend a day at the beach. Posted by: jenonizzle
Elle Macpherson's body isn't the only enviable thing about this red carpet look. Her long soft curls look effortlessly styled. Posted by: Luse Green
Even during the process of getting done up, Blake Lively looks amazing. Posted by: jenonizzle
Karlie Kloss' soft runway curls scream old Hollywood glamour. Posted by: ElizabethKozersky
This sunny summer style incorporates coral and ombre into one look. Posted by: Melissa Gilbert
A dark lip and glamorous curls dress up a simple black jumpsuit. Posted by: Sofie Bertrands
The pop queen Rihanna traded in her typical edgy look for this sweet, feminine style. Posted by: lauren_jacobsss
Model Erin Wasson shows off her rocker style with messy curls to match. Posted by: jenonizzle