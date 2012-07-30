StyleCaster
Share

Community Trend Spotting: Soft and Effortless Curls

What's hot
StyleCaster

Community Trend Spotting: Soft and Effortless Curls

Danielle Pistono
by
Community Trend Spotting: Soft and Effortless Curls
9 Start slideshow

There is no doubt that curls are a popular style these days. Everyone has been seen rocking them and they can come in all different styles. This week, however, we noticed a lot of soft and effortless curls on the community page. Some people are lucky to have hair that looks fresh off the beach, while others have curls that are reminiscent of old Hollywood movie stars.

Curls can be achieved by all, even if you weren’t born with them. The style is so easy to pull off and can go with any outfit. By searching through the StyleCaster community page, we found that curls are definitely a favorite style among our members. Click through the slideshow to see all the different curl styles that we are loving this week!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Ashley Olsen looks absolutely flawless with her fresh makeup and loose curls.  Posted by: KatherineMcDonald

Every girl wishes her hair looked like this without having to spend a day at the beach. Posted by: jenonizzle

Elle Macpherson's body isn't the only enviable thing about this red carpet look. Her long soft curls look effortlessly styled. Posted by: Luse Green

Even during the process of getting done up, Blake Lively looks amazing. Posted by: jenonizzle

Karlie Kloss' soft runway curls scream old Hollywood glamour. Posted by: ElizabethKozersky

This sunny summer style incorporates coral and ombre into one look. Posted by: Melissa Gilbert

A dark lip and glamorous curls dress up a simple black jumpsuit. Posted by: Sofie Bertrands 

The pop queen Rihanna traded in her typical edgy look for this sweet, feminine style. Posted by: lauren_jacobsss

Model Erin Wasson shows off her rocker style with messy curls to match. Posted by: jenonizzle

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Make Over Your Butt In 10 Days

Make Over Your Butt In 10 Days
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share