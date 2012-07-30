Community Trend Spotting: Soft and Effortless Curls

There is no doubt that curls are a popular style these days. Everyone has been seen rocking them and they can come in all different styles. This week, however, we noticed a lot of soft and effortless curls on the community page. Some people are lucky to have hair that looks fresh off the beach, while others have curls that are reminiscent of old Hollywood movie stars.

Curls can be achieved by all, even if you weren’t born with them. The style is so easy to pull off and can go with any outfit. By searching through the StyleCaster community page, we found that curls are definitely a favorite style among our members. Click through the slideshow to see all the different curl styles that we are loving this week!