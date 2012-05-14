StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Red Lips

Libby Cross
by
Photo: Getty Images

Every week we’re astounded at how accurately members of the StyleCaster Community capture the trends that we’re loving at any moment in time. No matter what it is, StyleCaster members are all over it. So when it comes to rounding up the biggest beauty trends of the week, this makes our job super easy. We look forward to the the relaxing moment when we get to sit back, scroll through and re-live the week in beauty via images curated by StyleCaster members.

This week, while rounding up the biggest beauty looks it was overwhelmingly clear that red lips are in. Maybe it was the glamour of the Met Ball that went to our heads, but this week StyleCaster members were obsessed with all shades of the hue: from orange to classic crimson to blood red. Whatever the shade, we loved them all and wanted to share our picks of the week! We hope you love them as much as we do!

Remember, if haven’t already done so, be sure to sign up for your own StyleCaster account!

 

 

We love the perfect bronzed skin and orange/red lips in this pic shared by bretteallen!

Photo: https://stylecaster.com/members/bretteallen/

Miranda Kerr matches her lipstick to her dress perfectly in this pic shared by Junior Team Member Deanna Clevesy.

Photo: https://stylecaster.com/members/deanna-clevesy/BAUER-GRIFFIN/EROTEME.CO.UK

This image from FAULT Magazine is the perfect to make red lips edgy.

Photo: https://stylecaster.com/members/fault-magazine/

Who says you can't wear red lips with pastels? This photo shared by Abhirami Shankar proves you absolutely can.

Photo: https://stylecaster.com/members/abhirami-shankar/

We love the contrast between her blood red lips and blue-streaked hair in this image shared by Melissa Gilbert.

Photo: https://stylecaster.com/members/melissa-gilbert/

