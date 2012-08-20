Community Trend Spotting: The Neutral Lip

From orange tints to poppy pinks, bright-colored lipsticks have been making the red carpet rounds all season. Synonymous with warmer weather, bright lips are a welcomed seasonal trend. However, as the season changes, it’s nice to return to the classic neutral lip. Perfectly paired with a heavily dressed eye or defined cheek, nude lipsticks add a subtle touch to any look.

From main street to the runway, neutral lipsticks work well with all skin tones and styles. Ranging from true nudes to deeper shades and delicate peaches, choosing a light lip will always be fashionable choice. Looking through the StyleCaster community page, nude lips seem to be popping up everywhere, signaling the quiet goodbye to bright lipsticks. Click through the slideshow above to see this timeless lip styled and paired in multiple ways.