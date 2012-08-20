StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: The Neutral Lip

Amna Anwar
by
From orange tints to poppy pinks, bright-colored lipsticks have been making the red carpet rounds all season. Synonymous with warmer weather, bright lips are a welcomed seasonal trend. However, as the season changes, it’s nice to return to the classic neutral lip. Perfectly paired with a heavily dressed eye or defined cheek, nude lipsticks add a subtle touch to any look.

From  main street to the runway, neutral lipsticks work well with all skin tones and styles. Ranging from true nudes to deeper shades and delicate peaches, choosing a light lip will always be fashionable choice. Looking through the StyleCaster community page, nude lips seem to be popping up everywhere, signaling the quiet goodbye to bright lipsticks. Click through the slideshow above to see this timeless lip styled and paired in multiple ways.

 Nude lips are paired with major lashes for this dressy look. Posted by elizabethjohnsen1991.

Neutral lips add an effortless touch to casual looks.  Posted by dhante_caseres.

A dramatic look can be softened with a nude lip.  Complimentary gloss adds an extra element to the look.  Posted by avantgardists

Tie up a lady-like look with a swipe of a neutral lipstick. Posted by kate_green_7771.

Fresh faced looks welcome muted lipsticks.  Posted by michelle nick.

Olivia Palermo chose to pair a deeper neutral lip with her bold brown smokey eye.  Posted by fashionablelittlethings.

A nude lip compliments the neutral colors of this floral dress.  Posted by melissa gilbert.

A colored neutral is a interesting pairing with loud ensembles. Posted by Summer K

