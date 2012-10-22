StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Middle Parts

Danielle Emig
Want to change up your hair without going for a dramatic cut or color? Change up the part instead. The middle part is trending this fall and was seen all over the Spring 2013 fashion shows. A deep side part has been an easy go-to for glamorous hair, but try this look that’s more urban girl and bohemian. Part tousled waves or long, straight strands in the middle for a look that’s chic, plus this style is great for framing the face.

We noticed the middle part is trending on our Community Page. See what others are posting so you can be inspired to try this hairstyle. If a straight part dead-on in the middle is too much for you, try one that’s slightly off-center, make it jagged, or add some  braids (like the braided hairband!) to mix it up.

She's right on trend with ombre hair, middle part, and smokey eyes. Posted by AliciaLepore.

A denim shirt is paired with a middle part for a simple yet stylish look, posted by whatsupval.

PUBLIK knows you can't go wrong with tousled waves and a middle part.

Her hair is parted slightly off center but it looks great with her fall outfit, posted by sorelle in style

kate_li_5891 posted this photo of Jennifer Love Hewitt rocking a middle part.

jeny_zou_5 posted a photo of Khloe Kardashian with her long hair parted neatly in the middle.

We love this hair from alocasia_fong.

A great fall look with a middle part and head wrap from TheKinas.

