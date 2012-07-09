Community Trend Spotting: Messy Buns

With the heat of summer, and the lack of extra time in the midst of your busy work schedule, dealing with the art of perfecting your hair is not necessarily a priority. Not only are messy buns an easy way to fix all of your hair troubles, but it’s also a quick way to make your look chic.

Whether you’re heading to the office, running errands, going out on the town, or even attending a red carpet event, messy buns are versatile for any and every occasion. By adding different elements to your messy bun, you’re able to take a common look and make it into a fun, or sophisticated ‘do. These buns can also be messed up in a high tousled bun, or down low at the nape of the neck for a more subtle look.

Searching through StyleCaster’s home page, the messy bun is undeniably a trend that many are sporting this season. Click through the slideshow to see how something so messy can look so good!