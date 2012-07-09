StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Messy Buns

Emily Smith
9 Start slideshow

With the heat of summer, and the lack of extra time in the midst of your busy work schedule, dealing with the art of perfecting your hair is not necessarily a priority. Not only are messy buns an easy way to fix all of your hair troubles, but it’s also a quick way to make your look chic.

Whether you’re heading to the office, running errands, going out on the town, or even attending a red carpet event, messy buns are versatile for any and every occasion. By adding different elements to your messy bun, you’re able to take a common look and make it into a fun, or sophisticated ‘do. These buns can also be messed up in a high tousled bun, or down low at the nape of the neck for a more subtle look.

Searching through StyleCaster’s home page, the messy bun is undeniably a trend that many are sporting this season. Click through the slideshow to see how something so messy can look so good!

1 of 9

This look is beyond messy, but that also makes it beyond amazing. Posted by Emily Albrent.

The messy bun is beyond perfect for a girl on the go! Posted by lauren-ashley spencer.

This bun makes "bedhead" look exquisite. Posted by Emily Rossi.

These bridesmaids look sophisticated, yet fun not only because of their vibrant dresses, but also because of their messy locks! Posted by GiannaMarx.

For those who have longer, thicker hair, try a real updo and forget the brush! Posted by emily.anne.

This look is straight off the runway. Prabal Gurung's beauty look was tousled hair and bold makeup. Posted by bretteallen.

Add some extra texture to your messy bun by adding a chunky braid. Posted by Danielle Pistono.

Blake Lively knows how to pull off a messy bun with an elegant dress. Posted by jennoski.

A simplistic bun is major when it's paired with such a summer-inspired outfit. Posted by Emily Rossi.

