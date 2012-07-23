Community Trend Spotting: Marvelous Middle Parts

Since the late ’90s, a deep side part has been the go-to easy look when it comes to hair, but now, it seems, the middle part is making a big comeback — popping up everywhere from street style blogs to Burberry ads.
If you are a little nervous about trying out this trend, take a peek at our slideshow above and steal some inspiration. Start small and work your way to the perfect middle part, and make sure to tweet us a picture of your gorgeous hair at @beautyhigh or leave us a comment below telling how you’ve made the look work for you!
Kendal Jenner is become such a fashionista lately with her modeling career and middle part. Posted by: fashionablelittlethings
Get cute this summer with beachy hair and fun sunglasses. Posted by: Patrick.B
Those bold middle parts demand just as much attention as the clothes do. Posted by: pinerosolanno
Burberry always knows how to make their chic and classy ads eye-catching. Posted by: PearlsandPeacocks
Kate Upton has been a source of gossip for awhile now, but we love how she can rock pretty much anything, especially that middle part. Posted by: avantgardists
This Free People jumpsuit goes perfectly with the model's summery hair. Posted by: imadeyouabutton
Super simple and stylish, this look is perfect for summer. Posted by: Luse Green
Rachel Zoe makes us fall in love with her all over again with help from her gorgeous middle part. Posted by: Taylor Frazier
Take a drive with this wind-tousled hair. Posted by: trinitysky
Khloe Kardashian and her husband Lamar Odom are looking cuter than ever. Posted by: Rachel Adler