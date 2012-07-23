Community Trend Spotting: Marvelous Middle Parts

Since the late ’90s, a deep side part has been the go-to easy look when it comes to hair, but now, it seems, the middle part is making a big comeback — popping up everywhere from street style blogs to Burberry ads.

If you are a little nervous about trying out this trend, take a peek at our slideshow above and steal some inspiration. Start small and work your way to the perfect middle part, and make sure to tweet us a picture of your gorgeous hair at @beautyhigh or leave us a comment below telling how you’ve made the look work for you!