Community Trend Spotting: Long, Tousled Waves

Augusta Falletta
by
Summer may be over, but long, loose waves are one of fall’s most eye-catching trends. Whether paired with middle parts, ombre colors or tons of texture, waves are definitely in. The key to getting the look, as seen in our latest editorial “Statement: Made“, is to wrap your hair around a 1 and 1/4 inch curling iron (curling away from the face) and leave the ends out to give it a disheveled look. Finish the look by spraying with Oribe Superfine Hairspray to hold.

We took a look through the StyleCaster Community Page and noticed that the long waves trend was catching on quickly, so we put together all of our favorite looks from the page. Of all of the hairstyles we’re loving as of right now, bombshell waves are at the top of our list.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which long wave look is your favorite in the comment section below! 

Peta-AnneCullen put up the ideal hat and waves combination. 

Stephyluv posted this picture of long, loose waves with subtle highlights. 

Rose_Wu_12764 posted this picture of Hayden with a middle part and golden waves. 

This image from Msdressy shows how beautifully a one-shouldered dress looks with long waves. 

We love this casual look from ElizabethJohnsen1991

Talk about volume! Do you love these tousled waves from A.Sweet.Boutique

This picture from Natalie makes us want to go blonde. 

These waves are a gorgeous match with the dramatic eye makeup from fashionablelittlethings

Beachy and messy, these waves are total bombshell, posted by Danielle Pistono

We're trying to figure out if this hair is natural or styled, posted by jenonizzle

