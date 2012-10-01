Community Trend Spotting: Long, Tousled Waves

Summer may be over, but long, loose waves are one of fall’s most eye-catching trends. Whether paired with middle parts, ombre colors or tons of texture, waves are definitely in. The key to getting the look, as seen in our latest editorial “Statement: Made“, is to wrap your hair around a 1 and 1/4 inch curling iron (curling away from the face) and leave the ends out to give it a disheveled look. Finish the look by spraying with Oribe Superfine Hairspray to hold.

We took a look through the StyleCaster Community Page and noticed that the long waves trend was catching on quickly, so we put together all of our favorite looks from the page. Of all of the hairstyles we’re loving as of right now, bombshell waves are at the top of our list.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which long wave look is your favorite in the comment section below!