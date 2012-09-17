StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Giving Lip

StyleCaster

Augusta Falletta
by
Lip color has really come to the forefront of beauty trends lately, with the ability to transform a look with the swipe of a stick. When going with a bold color, we suggest going easy on the rest of your makeup, really letting your lips take center stage. This season’s most coveted look is the wine stained lip, but any statement color can update your look.

We took a look through our StyleCaster community page and found that colorful lips were extremely popular. From orange to red to fuchsia to purple, the amount of lip color out there is making us giddy. Whether it’s Azealia Banks sporting her Yung Rapunxel purple color for MAC, or a StyleCaster community member showcasing a shade that’s pretty in pink, we’re loving just about every color possible on our mouths.

Flip through the slideshow to see all of that’s happening in the lip color world and tell us your favorite color to wear in the comment section below! 

Would you dare to wear this ombre lip from ShannonRA?

This fuchsia lip from LivingRoyal screams Nicki Minaj. 

The burgundy and gold color combination, posted by bretteallen, is huge for the fall.

Nothing brings out dark features like an orange lip, like this one from Thitapa'Chakreya.

Azealia Banks, the Queen of Purple, showing off her Yung Rapunxel MAC color, posted by imadeyouabutton

Jenonizzle knows how to spice up a glitter blazer with a pop of lip color. 

We can't help but wonder what's happening on this girl's eyes, as posted by Amanda Lauren

alanatt posted this picture of a beautiful pink lip that brings out her eyes. 

