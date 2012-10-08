Community Trend Spotting: Fresh-Faced Beauty

Global warming is kind of getting in the way of our beauty routines lately, mostly because the weather can’t decide whether it wants to be summer or fall. One day we’re wearing a bold wine lip, then it’s sunny enough outside to need a tan, and our makeup bags are starting to look confused. Luckily, there’s one beauty trend that’s always in style and actually happens to be very on-trend right now: fresh-faced beauty.

After taking a peek at the StyleCaster Community page, we noticed that everyone else was having a “minimalist moment” along with us. While we don’t recommend a bare face for night time, the daytime look has a ton of benefits. First, it takes much less time to put on less makeup, so you can save your mornings for having some breakfast before running out the door. Second, a minimal look means minimal risk for being off trend. Plus, there’s way less chance of having your face look like it needs some fixing up by the end of the day when there’s nothing to smudge or crease. We love getting glam-ed up just as much as the next girl, but a little less never hurt anybody.

How do you make fresh faced beauty work for you? Share your tips in the comment section below!