Community Trend Spotting: Eyeliner Galore

Danielle Emig
by
Eyeliner has been around for ages but each year it gets jazzed up on the runway to bring a fresh look to an old product. For this fall, makeup artists played around with the cat eye and bright colors also popped up. As the season changes it’ll be a nice change to let go of our neon lipsticks and bare lids and pick up our black liquid liner to go with a wine-stained pout.

A thick black liner on the upper lid usually pairs well with neutral eyeshadow and a good foundation. But to take it to the next level don’t be afraid to don the latest fall colors or create a peacock look with blue and green eyeshadows. Bronze or other lighter colors are a nice alternative to black if you want your makeup to be fun and light. It seems many StyleCaster community members are liking the eyeliner variations this fall. Check out the slideshow to get inspired.

The black and white eyeliner pairs well with the dark lips. Posted by Michelle Nick.

Pair a thick black winged liner with glowing skin and soft pink lips. Posted by fashionfrenzy94.

Katy Perry shows off a glamorous look with black eyeliner and short curls. Posted by macie_allen_dress.

Amy Winehouse was always known for her extreme eyeliner. Posted by pinerosolanno.

Ashley Olsen looks great in a white lace dress paired with a bronze eyeliner. Posted by elizabethjohnsen1991.

Pink and purple eyeshadow paired with a thick black liner is part sweet and part daring. Posted by fashionfrenzy94.

Model Emily Senko has a gorgeous bronzed look with her black liner in the August 2012 issue of Marie Claire. Posted by Sofie Bertrands.

Winged eyeliner is always a favorite. Posted by fashionablelittlethings.

