Community Trend Spotting: Eyeliner Galore

Eyeliner has been around for ages but each year it gets jazzed up on the runway to bring a fresh look to an old product. For this fall, makeup artists played around with the cat eye and bright colors also popped up. As the season changes it’ll be a nice change to let go of our neon lipsticks and bare lids and pick up our black liquid liner to go with a wine-stained pout.

A thick black liner on the upper lid usually pairs well with neutral eyeshadow and a good foundation. But to take it to the next level don’t be afraid to don the latest fall colors or create a peacock look with blue and green eyeshadows. Bronze or other lighter colors are a nice alternative to black if you want your makeup to be fun and light. It seems many StyleCaster community members are liking the eyeliner variations this fall. Check out the slideshow to get inspired.