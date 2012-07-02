Community Trend Spotting: Enviable Hair Accessories

This month we’ve really been getting into hair accessories. We recently discussed our growing obsession with crown headbands, and with our favorite celebrities like Emma Stone demonstrating how a well-placed accessory can take your hair style to the next level, it’s not surprising that hair accessories have been the biggest beauty trend of the week in the StyleCaster community.

Over the past week, we’ve been inundated with images of stunning additions to nearly every hairstyle under the sun. From crown headbands to fresh flowers to bohemian-inspired headpieces, it is suddenly so clear to us that when the weather gets warm and we wear less make up, adding something to our hair is the easiest way to amp up our beauty look.

So, if you’re searching for something new to try this summer, click through our gallery of our favorite hair accessories directly from the StyleCaster community this week.

