Community Trend Spotting: Effortless Hair

From hot tools to layering on an array of products, it’s safe to say that many of us do a great deal to our hair to achieve that picture-perfect look. However, letting our hair breathe every now and then is always a welcomed change. Prolonging a blowout or sporting it in its natural state, effortless hair can look more polished than you may think.

Browsing through our StyleCaster community page it seems like many members agree with less fuss hairstyling. Dry shampooing day old hair livens up tresses and allows you to manipulate it into chic buns or ponytails. Re-styling your bangs or the front pieces of your hair gives the illusion of just done hair. Also, letting a few pieces fall around your face gives it a messy touch that is very on-trend. Taking a break from heavy styling and daily use of strong hot tools not only helps hair but cuts your hair styling time in half. Get inspired by these community photos and give these hairstyles a go.

Flip through the slideshow and see some elegant takes on effortless hair and tell us which you’d like to try this weekend.