Community Trend Spotting: Effortless Hair

Amna Anwar
by
From hot tools to layering on an array of products, it’s safe to say that many of us do a great deal to our hair to achieve that picture-perfect look. However, letting our hair breathe every now and then is always a welcomed change. Prolonging a blowout or sporting it in its natural state, effortless hair can look more polished than you may think.

Browsing through our StyleCaster community page it seems like many members agree with less fuss hairstyling. Dry shampooing day old hair livens up tresses and allows you to manipulate it into chic buns or ponytails. Re-styling your bangs or the front pieces of your hair gives the illusion of just done hair. Also, letting a few pieces fall around your face gives it a messy touch that is very on-trend. Taking a break from heavy styling and daily use of strong hot tools not only helps hair but cuts your hair styling time in half. Get inspired by these community photos and give these hairstyles a go.

Flip through the slideshow and see some elegant takes on effortless hair and tell us which you’d like to try this weekend. 

 

After a day at the beach, part naturally textured hair to the side and gather into a trouble-free updo. Posted by ShopSaveSequins.

A slightly messy side ponytail adds an unexpected look to an elegant dress. Posted by Melissa Gilbert.

Restyling your bangs livens up the last days of a blowout. Posted by rose_wu_12764.

A simple style becomes fresh again with long flowing bangs and sleek hair. Posted by Luse Green

Pair a side parted, chic bun with a trendy ensemble. Posted by maryannemi.

Heavy bangs showcase a simple updo. Posted by emily_dandial.

Gather day-old curly tresses into a girly half up, half down 'do. Posted by MnM.

Middle parted hair adds a vintage touch to long hairstyles. Posted by letterelle.

 Dressing up your natural hair with a headband can add some sparkle to your style. Posted by elegantlyedgy.

