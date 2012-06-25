Community Trend Spotting: Cat Eyes

This week the StyleCaster community developed a makeup obsession. While the past few weeks we’ve been drawing mainly hair inspiration from our fellow members, we’re always looking for something new so naturally the makeup revival was music to our ears (or perhaps fuel for our cosmetics obsession!)

There was one makeup look in particular that popped up time and time again this week: the so-called “cat eye” eyeliner. Whether it was winged out dramatically, inspired by 1960s models like Twiggy, or a more subtle take on the trend appropriate for everyday, StyleCaster members had all the bases covered. While we also love the colored eyeliner trend, we think a cat eye is an amazing way to punch up your warm weather makeup look without wearing too much: simply keep your skin bare and work a cat eye and lots of mascara. As long as you make sure to pick a long-wearing liquid or gel liner, you’re good to go!

