Community Trend Spotting: Buns Galore

Buns are one of the easiest and most flattering hairstyles. They are effortlessly chic and great for hot summer days. No matter what your face shape or hair length, any girl can pull off a bun no matter what time of day.

When the weather is scorching, try a loose high bun to keep you hair off of your neck. For a night out, a low tight bun can be sophisticated and won’t take a lot of time to achieve. Even if you have bangs you can pull off this style. On a day where you accidentally slept in too late you can just roll your hair up in a sock bun and head out the door. A great way to add detail to a simple sock bun is to have thin braids within your bun.

Searching through StyleCaster‘s community page, you will definitely notice that buns are a ‘loved’ style with our users. Click through the slideshow to see which bun styles caught our eye this week.