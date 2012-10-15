StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: Braids for Days

Augusta Falletta
by
Cold weather tends to have a way of killing any volume your hair may have and a lack of volume means a need for hairstyles. Enter braids, a favorite style year-round, that really comes in handy when your hair is looking a little flat. A fishtail, side, crown, or accent braid can easily transform your look from dowdy to dazzling. Plus, considering all a good braid takes is a little bit of skill, it’s a beauty trend that’s wallet friendly.

After going through the community page on StyleCaster, we found loads of braid inspiration for chilly temperatures. Whatever the length, color or texture of  your hair, a good braid will suit you. For a rougher texture, try using Oribe’s Wave and Shine Spray. If you want a sleek look, go for Living Proof’s Prime Style Extender. The best part about a braid is how customizable it is, so you can really make it your own.

How do you style your braid? Tell us in the comment section below! 

Ice, ice, baby! We can't get enough of this pastel blue hair posted by SEENHEARDKNOWN.

A ponytail with a braid for an accent is beauty gold in our minds, as posted by whatsupvcal.

Double the braided fun, as posted by Peta-Anne Cullen.

This braid crown is working on the street style shot posted by Peta-Anne Cullen

This braid and bun combo has us longing for the days of warmer weather, posted by ShannonRA

A perfect example of a polished yet messy braid, posted by kaitlanbrown

Braids + arm party of one, posted by thechiclist

Buns look flawlessly finished when wrapped up with a braid, as posted by ChiStyleMaven

