Community Trend Spotting: Bold and Brilliant Brows

We here at Beauty High are always on the hunt for the next big thing in beauty, and one of our favorite places to turn to for what is next on trend is you!

Now the bold and sometimes untamed brow look has been on trend on the runways for some time now, but the look is only gaining steam. The members of the StyleCaster Community are loving the look, be it a cool editorial, a vintage photo, or something more natural that they can steal for their own beauty routine. What’s your favorite style for your brows? Untamed and high fashion, or arched and polished?

