Community Trend Spotting: Bold and Brilliant Brows

Emma Sayles
by
We here at Beauty High are always on the hunt for the next big thing in beauty, and one of our favorite places to turn to for what is next on trend is you! We’ve checked out the latest posts from the StyleCaster Community to see which trends you guys are spotting and loving and have rounded up our favorites to feature.

Now the bold and sometimes untamed brow look has been on trend on the runways for some time now, but the look is only gaining steam. The members of the StyleCaster Community are loving the look, be it a cool editorial, a vintage photo, or something more natural that they can steal for their own beauty routine. What’s your favorite style for your brows? Untamed and high fashion, or arched and polished?

Check out this slideshow above to see if your photos were featured and be sure to create your own StyleCaster account so you can submit your favorite trends each week!

StyleCaster JTM JordynnHaskins uploaded this gorgeous pic of a model showing some amazingly untamed brows and a very on-trend lavender streak of hair.

Talk about bold brows! This editorial shot uploaded by SummerK showcases some bold neon brows, eye, and lip choices.

60's icon Jean Shrimpton showcases her stunning natural beauty (look at those brows!) in this shot uploaded by Stylecaster Community Member SofieBertrands

This shot of a pre stardom Marilyn Monroe shows that bold brows are not a recent trend, as uploaded by Stylecaster Community Member ElizabethKozersky.

This truly stunning editorial shot, uploaded by ASKEROOTH N, showcases bold brows and lashes in a gorgeous shade of orange.

Going for a more natural look with your brows? Steal this look uploaded by Stylecaster Community Member VEDA.

