Community Trend Spotting: The Bigger, The Better

Beauty trends have fallen into two very distinct categories lately: minimalist or over the top. A fresh, neutral look is classic (and we won’t complain that on our busy days, unmade faces still look like they’re on purpose), but the over-the-top beauty looks are naturally more interesting. The runways of Fashion Week have been cranking out some seriously wild looks, from rainbow hair to painted faces, and we’re excited to see how celebs and beauty girls make the crazy looks their own.

We scoured the StyleCaster Community page for the latest beauty trends, and the general consensus on beauty was that the bigger something is, the better it is. From larger than life fishtail braids to piled-high blue hair, we can’t get enough of the insane beauty trends happening in a big way.

