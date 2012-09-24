StyleCaster
Community Trend Spotting: The Bigger, The Better

Augusta Falletta
Beauty trends have fallen into two very distinct categories lately: minimalist or over the top. A fresh, neutral look is classic (and we won’t complain that on our busy days, unmade faces still look like they’re on purpose), but the over-the-top beauty looks are naturally more interesting. The runways of Fashion Week have been cranking out some seriously wild looks, from rainbow hair to painted faces, and we’re excited to see how celebs and beauty girls make the crazy looks their own.

We scoured the StyleCaster Community page for the latest beauty trends, and the general consensus on beauty was that the bigger something is, the better it is. From larger than life fishtail braids to piled-high blue hair, we can’t get enough of the insane beauty trends happening in a big way.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which beauty trend you’re looking forward to amping up this season in the comment section below. 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

This giant fishtail posted by Peta Anne-Cullen makes us want to call all of our girlfriends for a pajama party to braid each others' hair. 

Big waves means big style, as posted by stylezza

rose_wu_12764 posted this picture of Cheryl Cole sporting mile-high hair.

Colored hair is everywhere right now, from street style to the runway, and we love this blue piled-high look. 

via elizabethjohnsen1991

If giant fishtails are the new pigtails, we can totally get behind this look. 

via Peta Anne-Cullen

What could compliment a deep wine lip better than oversized sunglasses and earrings? 

via bretteallen

We can't get enough of these big old Hollywood glam curls from  elizabethjohnsen1991

Teased curls have never looked better. 

via Peta Anne-Cullen

Tags:

