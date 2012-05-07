Community Trend Spotting: Beachy Waves

The StyleCaster community is a never-ending source of inspiration for us here at Beauty High. We’re addicted to refreshing the ‘popular’ page to see the images you guys are loving (and, although we’re a little ashamed to admit it, to see how much love our own shares are getting!)

When we were rounding up the biggest community beauty trends of the week, we were overwhelmed by the amount of hair inspiration we found. We’re not sure why everyone was so into hair this week, but all we can say is we liked it! We saw a lot of beachy, sun kissed waves in particular – perhaps as a result of all the lovely locks we were seeing on the beach-loving Australian girls at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia? Whatever the reason, we’re excited to bring you a slideshow of our favorite beachy wave looks of the week, direct from StyleCaster members!

