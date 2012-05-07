Community Trend Spotting: Beachy Waves

StyleCaster
Libby Cross
by
The StyleCaster community is a never-ending source of inspiration for us here at Beauty High. We’re addicted to refreshing the ‘popular’ page to see the images you guys are loving (and, although we’re a little ashamed to admit it, to see how much love our own shares are getting!)

When we were rounding up the biggest community beauty trends of the week, we were overwhelmed by the amount of hair inspiration we found. We’re not sure why everyone was so into hair this week, but all we can say is we liked it! We saw a lot of beachy, sun kissed waves in particular – perhaps as a result of all the lovely locks we were seeing on the beach-loving Australian girls at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia? Whatever the reason, we’re excited to bring you a slideshow of our favorite beachy wave looks of the week, direct from StyleCaster members!

Also, in case you haven’t already done so, be sure to sign up for your own StyleCaster account!

We love this pic of Jessica Stein and her beautiful waves uploaded by lauren-ashley spencer

Melissa Gilbert confirms that yes, Gisele Bundchen is still the queen of disheveled, sunkissed beach hair. 

We wish our summer waves would look as polished as the girl's in this image shared by fashionablelittlethings

We're not just all about the blondes! We love this gorgeous hair look shared by fashionablelittlethings (who appears to be on a roll!) just as much! 

Georgia May Jagger's hair is beach perfection in this image uploaded by Rachel Eleanor Sutton.

We love waves and we love braids, so naturally we are enamored of this look from fashions new girl

Natural waves and that dress? We're obsessed. Thank, Patrick.B

