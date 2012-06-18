Community Trend Spotting: Barely-There Nude Lips

Obviously bright lips have been everywhere this spring and we have definitely jumped on this bandwagon (in case you couldn’t tell). However, as our (faux!) tans have been deepening and we’ve embraced minimal makeup and undone waves, we’ve been feeling inclined to bust out an old favorite: the nude lip. Funnily enough, it seems that members of the StyleCaster community are also feeling the love because this week we’ve noticed an abundance of super gorgeous nude lip colors.

While some people can be a little intimidated by a very pale color (a common concern is looking like a zombie!), we really do believe that there’s a nude for everyone. The trick is to realize that not all nudes are created equal and to pick a shade with an undertone that complements your skin, whether that be peach, pink or neutral-based. Once you find the right one, we’re pretty sure you’ll be as in love as we are with this effortless beauty look. After all, if it’s good enough for many of the world’s most influential style icons (we’re looking at you, Mary-Kate and Ashley) there must be something to it!

Also, in case you haven’t already, make sure to sign up for a StyleCaster account so you can share your favorite trends!