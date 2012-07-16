Community Trend Spotting: Bangs A-Plenty

Whether they are side swept or blunt, bangs are a major trend right now. They are the perfect way to frame your face and change up your look just in time to get back into the fall rush. Cut them short, leave them long, whatever you do, be sure to make them work for your lifestyle.
Bangs are a fabulous go-to when you have zero time and don’t want to sit in a salon chair for hours. They can be low-maintainence and are also face slimming. Fun and flirty, bangs always keep coming back and we love it. By searching through the StyleCaster website, we have found that you are catching on to the trend as well!
Click though the slideshow above to find some inspiration for your next haircut! Be sure to upload a picture and leave us a comment below.
This picture just screams summer with carefree hair and summer sun highlights. Posted by: Danielle Pistono
Miley Cyrus has been a hot topic lately, even more so now that she has gone blonde. Posted by: ElizabethKozersky
These ladies know that a side swept bang is perfect for all seasons. Posted by: BreHolli
Simple, yet beautiful, if done right bangs can shape your face perfectly. Posted by: ASKEROOTH N
Those pants may be difficult for some to pull off, but the models hair isn't. Bring this picture in the next time you get your hair cut! Posted by: lauren-ashley spencer
We adore everything about this picture, especially the wind swept bangs. Posted by: Rebecca Minkoff
Taylor Swift knows that bangs are a major trend right now. Posted by: Nubry.com
Beautiful as always, Miranda Kerr shows off her wavy hair and glowing skin. Posted by: lauren_jacobsss
Bold street style is something we always look for. Posted by: Dhante_Caseres
We think Emma Stone has fabulous taste in boys and in hair! Posted by: Taylor Frazier