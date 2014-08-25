Camouflaging 8 Common Annoying Skin Issues

Whether it’s the first day of school, date night or a day at the beach – it’s uncanny how skin issues always crop up just when we know our photos will be taken. If you want to be seen sans those pimples or red patches, we’ve consulted the experts for some great tips!

Puffy eyes

First, start by trying to decrease the puffiness by putting an eye gel or eye mask in the refrigerator for the most cooling effect. The cool temperature of the mask or gel will start to take away some of the puffiness before applying any makeup to camouflage, says Dr. David Bank, a dermatologist and author of Beautiful Skin: Every Woman’s Guide to Looking Her Best at Any Age and founder of The Center For Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery in Mt. Kisco, NY. You can play down puffy eyes by using soft, matte shadows in neutral shades such as peach, taupe and brown instead of frost and glimmer shades which emphasize puffiness.

Zits

Using a brush, dab some concealer on only the pimple. Don’t pat it down with your finger or you could pull off the concealer you just put on. Finish by brushing a little loose powder over it to lightly blend.

MORE: A Dermatologist Explains How to Transition Your Skin For Fall

Rosacea

To best cover rosacea, do not use a powder or foundation with iridescence or shine. They contain ground up mica particles which can lodge into your skin causing further irritation, breakouts and sebaceous cysts, says Dr. Bank. It’s best to use a matte finish powder or foundation rather than a light reflecting one.

Redness

Use a yellow/golden undertone to neutralize redness. Use peach tones to minimize blue tones, says GLAMSQUAD’s Director of Makeup Artistry, Kelli Bartlett. Think lemons for cherries, peaches for blueberries!

Dry, flaky skin

Begin by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and lock in extra moisture with an extra-creamy moisturizer that contains anti-oxidants. Be sure to use products that are hypo-allergenic and PABA free which can further irritate your skin. This will help balance your skin and even out any dry patches so makeup won’t get “stuck” in those areas, therefore making them more noticeable, says Dr. Bank.

MORE: What Juicing Actually Does For Your Skin

Dark circles

You will need a good, creamy concealer with a lot of coverage and opacity. If you have circles that are hard to cover, you first need to neutralize the area and brighten up the blue cast to the skin. Use the neutralizing color first which will cancel out the the dark circles and lighten them. Then you can use concealer right over that.

Scars

Some scars are coverable and some are just better off left alone with just a liquid foundation for coverage, says Dr. Bank. If you are using a heavy foundation or camouflage cream, choose a color that best matches your skin tone. A lighter shade will highlight the imperfection. “If the scar is blue/purple, then I suggest using a mauve color concealer to prime the area and then follow with a concealer or foundation,” says Dr. Bank.

Uneven skin pigmentation

If you have dark skin with uneven pigmentation, you can camouflage the dark patches with concealer and foundation, says Dr. Bank. Start by choosing a concealer that is at least one or two shades lighter than your normal skin tone. and make sure it’s creamy – not thick or chalky. Gently pat a thin layer of the concealer directly on the dark area and blend carefully, then set with a powder. Cover the areas you have concealed with a foundation that matches your skin tone and look at it both indoors and outdoors in daylight to make sure the color is right. The foundation undertone should match your natural skin tone. Finish by dusting face all over with powder.