Common Scents

Last year, Six Scents brought rising designers like Preen‘s Justin Thornton and Gareth Pugh together with professional perfumers to launch a collaborative limited-edition fragrance collection called Six Scents: Series One. The set of six uniquely packaged fragrances was sold to raise funds and awareness for Designers Against AIDS and the International AIDS Awareness Education Center.

Next month, the initiative’s second collaboration launches, and we’re excited to learn that our fave man Phillip Lim will be joining the group, along with Henry Holland, Richard Nicoll, Damir Doma, Henrik Vibskov, and Toga. This time around, the designers were teamed up with an expert from Givaudan, one of the fragrance industry’s leading sensory intelligence companies. We’re assuming that the new Six Scents: Series Two collection will follow in last year’s footsteps by featuring uniquely designed packaging for each of the six bottles with fun names like “Wicken 3000,” “Illicit Sex,” and “Teen Spirit.” What, we wonder, will Phillip Lim come up with this time?

Keep a look out for the fragrance set to be sold next month in New York stores like Henri Bendel, New Museum Store, Oak, and Seven New York.

[Fashion Week Daily]