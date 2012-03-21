Shop ‘N Sniff: COMME des GARÇONS, Marc Jacobs Release New Scents For Spring 2012

Spring has officially sprung in the Northern Hemisphere, and along with the new season there will be fresh scents of flowers, fresh-baked treats, hand-picked fruits and other yummy goods to fill the upcoming warm, sunny days ahead.

Today, news came out that uber cool Japanese label COMME des GARÇONS will be releasing three new perfumes to join the one scent that’s currently available from the PLAY COMME des GARÇONS line. Hitting stores this May, each bottle will feature the line’s signature trademark heart in three colors–red, green and black. While there are no details out yet on the scents’ notes and undertones, we’re still pretty excited to see the unisex scents hit stores later this season.

And for those who are looking to get a brand new signature spring scent for themselves, like right now, be sure to head over to the Marc Jacobs website where you can pick up the latest set of limited edition Splash fragrances. Called the Splash Tropical Collection, this year’s three big scents include Rain (from the 2006 Splash Collection), Hibiscus and Kumquat.

For those looking to have a scent that reminds them of a dreamy, lush paradise, opt for Hibiscus’ fruity floral fragrance. While those looking to get a bit of an energy boost and have some fun in the sun, check out Kumquat’s citrus floral scent.

The three Marc Jacobs Splashes come in perfect-for-spring colors, each available in 100 ml. bottles.

Which scents are you rocking this spring season? Upload and share a photo of your go-to scented spray with us by heading over to StyleCaster.com!