Comic Con 2012: Best Beauty Looks of the Weekend

Now that Comic Con has wrapped up (and the city of San Diego can go back to normal — no more costumed, face-painted heroines roaming the streets) we of course have to reflect on the week. Aside from seeing an awful lot of fans dressed in strange costumes, numerous celebs came out in full force to promote their projects. Everyone from the Twilight gang, Nina Dobrev and her Vampire Diaries love triangle, the cast of Community, the Glee kids and many, many more.

Above we have picked just a few of the ladies from the aforementioned shows and movies that we think really stepped it up a notch in terms of beauty. From tousled, ombre locks to fuchsia lips, these girls know how to walk a red carpet. Let us know who you think looked their best at Comic Con in the comments section below!