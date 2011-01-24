Combat Winter Lips With Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

One of my least-favorite things about winter?

Seriously! Is there anything worse than showing up for an event with your lip gloss or lip stick all janky because your lips have the consistency of a molting anaconda?

To combat scaly winter lips I use Fresh’s Brown Sugar Lip Polish to exfoliate and moisturize my lips before applying any gloss or lip stick. You’re probably already familiar with Fresh’s Brown Sugar Body Polish; an amazing body exfoliant with jojoba and almond oils that leaves your skin deliciously smooth and moisturized. Their Sugar Lip Polish is like that. For your lips!

Use the Sugar Lip Polish to buff away dry skin and leave your lips smooth and hydrated. Available at Sephora as a limited edition, this is the perfect gift for you or someone you may know suffering from winter lips.