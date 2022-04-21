Is This ColourPop’s Cutest Collection Yet? TikTok Thinks So

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Nightmare Before Christmas. Hocus Pocus. Barbie. Lizzie McGuire. Is there a TV show, movie or pop culture icon ColourPop hasn’t tackled? Yup: Winnie the Pooh. The new Disney collaboration is taking us back to childhood bringing Hundred Acre Wood to life. ColourPop sure knows how to do nostalgia.

When I first heard about the limited-edition Winnie the Pooh, I wasn’t totally sold. That is until I saw the colors, the ridiculously cute packing and the attention to detail (more on that later). Then, swiping through TikTok, I saw folks freaking out over the line, saying it’s the cutest one they’ve seen yet. Even my friends in their 30s have been asking me how to get their hands on the collection. It seems ColourPop seriously knows what it’s doing.

The Winnie the Pooh collection includes a honeycomb-themed eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, highlighter, and Fourth Ray Beauty lip care kit — just wait until you see these honey pots. The collection is out today and it’s sure to sell out so shop your faves, below.

Sweet as Can Bee Pressed Powder Palette

The 10-shade palette features the colors of vintage Winnie the Pooh in honeycomb shapes. Check out those cute shade names, such as Best Friends and Sing Ho.

Hunny Pot Lip Care Kit

The Fourth Ray Beauty vegan lip scrub and mask have a golden honey flavor and are packaged in hunny pots. Just look at that applicator! That’s the attention to detail we’re obsessed with.

Silly Old Bear, 100 Acre Wood & Mind Over Matter Super Shock Highlighter

These Pooh-inspired highlighters come in bronze and gold hues in the Super Shock formula everyone loves so much.

Clover Hunny, Wildflower Hunny & Dandelion Hunny Lux Gloss

The cushion-y, non-sticky gloss now comes in nude, terracotta and sangria honey shades.