Release Your Inner E-Girl With ColourPop’s Adorable V-Day Collection

Typical Valentine’s Day makeup consists of red or pink lipstick and some rosy eyeshadow. But we can do more this year. Because why not? We’re stuck at home anyway and probably can’t have the epic Galentine’s Day blowout. Whether you’ll be alone hanging with friends on FaceTime or with a partner IRL, ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day collection will help take your makeup to the next level.

The massive line (did you expect anything else from ColourPop?) includes three new five-pan shadow palettes in natural, soft pink and bright pink shades. There are also three new Pressed Powder Blushes in adorable heart-shaped compacts. Ready to channel your inner E-girl? Finish with a heart-shaped face stamp.

Fourth Ray and SOL Body brands are also getting in on the Valentine’s Day action with skincare kits in V-Day-themed totes, as well as highlighter and dry oil to help your body glow. Finally, don’t miss the heart-shaped mirror to up your TikTok makeup tutorial game. All of these products are great for year-round use—not just on V-Day. Shop just some of our favorites, below.

S.W.A.K. Shadow Palette

With five matte and metallic shades.

Pink Heart Face Stamp

The long-wearing QT Mark Face Stamp now comes in a pink heart.

Check In Lux Gloss

A warm mauve with a silver sheen.

My Type Pressed Powder Blush

A warm true pink.

Red Pocket Lippie Stix

A creamy true red.