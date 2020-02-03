StyleCaster
Share

For Beauty Lovers Only—ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day Collection is Seriously Massive

What's hot
StyleCaster

For Beauty Lovers Only—ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day Collection is Seriously Massive

Elizabeth Denton
by
For Beauty Lovers Only—ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day Collection is Seriously Massive
Photo: ImaxTree.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day beauty, some prefer to go classic with natural makeup and a red lip and others like to be a bit extra. Brands are the same way. Not surprisingly, ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day collection for 2020 is more extra than subtle. Did you expect anything else from the brand that pumps out launches so fast we can barely keep up? This line has more than 15 items that will have you celebrating V-Day long after it’s over.

The coolest part about this collection is that it’s not just makeup. In addition to ColourPop’s cult-favorite color cosmetics, you can pick up new products and shades from sister brands Sol Body (glowy body products) and Fourth Ray Beauty (skincare). As per usual with the brand, there are kits that’ll get you a handful of products for even less than if you purchased each alone. Still, nothing in the line retails for more than $20 each. Shop the entire collection before it sells out, below.

colourpop better together

Image: ColourPop.

Better Together Kit

With three mini Glitterally Obsessed Glitter Gels.

Better Together Kit $12
buy it
colourpop valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

All That Shadow Palette

With 12 shades and a mix of matte, metallic and Pressed Glitter finishes.

All That Shadow Palette $18
buy it
colourpop valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Falsies Faux Lashes in Bae

Wispy and lengthening faux mink falsies.

Falsies Faux Lashes in Bae $8
buy it

 

colourpop valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Falsies Faux Lashes in Lover

Voluminous faux mink falsies.

Falsies Faux Lashes in Lover $8
buy it
colourpop valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Crème Gel Colour in Hustla

Long-wearing Crème Gel Colour Eyeliner in metallic black with silver pinpoints.

Crème Gel Colour in Hustla $7
buy it
colourpop valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Crème Gel Liner in Hustla

Transfer-proof Crème Gel Colour Eyeliner in metallic black with silver pinpoints.

Crème Gel Liner in Hustla $6
buy it
colourpop valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Tender Love n’ Care Mini Size Kit

With three mini Tint Lip Crayons.

Tender Love n' Care Mini Size Kit $12
buy it
fourth ray valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Felt-Tip Liquid Liner in Numero Uno

Felt-tip liquid eyeliner in True Black.

Felt-Tip Liquid Liner in Numero Uno $8
buy it
fourth ray valentines day

Image: ColourPop.

Fourth Ray Beauty Stay the Night Kit

With BFD and AM to the PM cleansers, Mellow Milk Mist and Rose Face Milk.

Stay the Night Kit $18
buy it
sol valentiens day mini soft pink

Image: ColourPop.

Sol Body Mini Shimmering Body Powder in Soft Pink

A liquid-powder highlighter in icy pink with gold pinpoints.

Sol Body Mini Shimmering Body Powder $10
buy it
sol valentiens day mini soft pink

Image: ColourPop.

Sol Body Mini Sol Shimmering Dry Oil in Soft Pink

A shimmery dry oil in an icy gold and hot pink flecks.

Sol Body Mini Sol Shimmering Dry Oil $10
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share