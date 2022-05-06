StyleCaster
‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Losing It Over ColourPop’s Newest Collection

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: ColourPop.

After huge hits with The Child and The Mandalorian collections, ColourPop and Lucasfilm Ltd. are at it again with the “collection of the millennium.” Yup, ColourPop’s Star Wars collab is out now and already selling out. It’s inspired by the classic 1977 film Star Wars IV: A New Hope and includes a mix of both neutral and bold shades in a pressed powder palette, lipsticks, glosses, liners and more.

We’ve come to expect the cutest packaging ever from ColourPop. We just finished freaking out of the Winnie the Pooh collab, after all. Luckily, ColourPop products are affordable enough to grab something from each buzzy new line. Seriously, everything in the collection is under $25 and can be snagged even cheaper with value sets. And even if you aren’t a Star Wars stan, you’ll love the shimmery new lip gloss shades and metallic eyeshadow.

While you’re shopping, also pick up the OG Mandalorian Collection (it’s back!) and the cult-fave The Child Pressed Powder Palette.

Star Wars x ColourPop

ColourPop.

Kyber Crystal Graphix Ink Liner

The brand’s first metallic liquid liner has a rich blue with a violet and teal duochrome finish.

Graphix Ink Liner $10
creme lux lipstick

ColourPop.

Surrender Crème Lux Lipstick

There are three new Lux Lipstick shades, including this creamy red.

Crème Lux Lipstick $10
colourpop star wars

ColourPop.

Astromech Jelly Much Shadow

Choose from silver and gold duochrome colors in this cool jelly formula.

Jelly Much Shadow $10
lux lip gloss

ColourPop.

Elite Lux Gloss

There are two new Lux Gloss shades that flatter all skin tones, but this duochrome cool-toned lilac and hot pink is our fave.

Lux Gloss $9
colourpop darth vader

ColourPop.

Darth Vader Shadow Palette

Shades like I Am the Master and Dark Side make this 9-shade palette especially fun to use.

Shadow Palette $16
colourpop star wars

ColourPop.

Star Wars Collection

The whole collection has a retail value of $112!

Star Wars Collection $105
