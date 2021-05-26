Is ColourPop’s New Body Makeup A Dupe For KKW Beauty’s Version?

When, where and how much skin you show during summer is all up to you. Some folks feel confident rocking totally normal stretch marks, veins, hyperpigmentation and cellulite like it’s NBD. (Because it’s not.) Others would like a little coverage to feel comfortable. ColourPop’s Sol Body makeup is here to help. It blurs out any “imperfections” so you can wear that mini-dress feeling more confident than ever.

Sol Body is ColourPop’s sister brand and hawks sunless tanning lotion, body powder, dry oil and more. When we first saw the new Face and Body Makeup, it reminded us of KKW Beauty’s Skin Perfecting Body Foundation (on sale for $22.50 at Ulta). But the two products are actually pretty different and great on their own.

KKW Beauty’s version provides a full-coverage look in nine shades. Sol Body’s Face and Body Makeup has a more natural-looking finish in 12 shades. It doesn’t fully cover every mark and spot but instead blurs like your favorite medium-coverage BB cream. It’s a little easier to apply because it’s buildable and you have a lot of choice in your coverage.

The paraben-, phthalate- and mineral oil-free formula contains coconut water, papaya extract and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate skin. Light-diffusing powder microspheres even the skin tone and lightly blur body blemishes, stretch marks and more. It fully dries down to a soft matte finish and doesn’t transfer to your clothes.

So, how much coverage you want is all up to you but both body foundations are great options. Shop the Sol Body Face & Body Makeup Foundation on ColourPop’s website now and don’t forget the Body Blending Brush.